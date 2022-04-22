Vice President to give commencement speech at Tennessee State University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Middle Tennessee next Month
Harris will deliver the keynote address for Tennessee State University’s Spring Commencement on May 7.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will give the commencement speech for graduate students on May 6.
The university said both ceremonies will follow COVID-19 guidelines.
