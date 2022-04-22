Advertisement

Vice President to give commencement speech at Tennessee State University


Vice President Kamala Harris cheers after blowing a whistle to start a race as she participates...
Vice President Kamala Harris cheers after blowing a whistle to start a race as she participates in activities on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Middle Tennessee next Month

Harris will deliver the keynote address for Tennessee State University’s Spring Commencement on May 7.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will give the commencement speech for graduate students on May 6.

The university said both ceremonies will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

