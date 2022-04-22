Vice President to give commencement speech at Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Middle Tennessee next Month

Harris will deliver the keynote address for Tennessee State University’s Spring Commencement on May 7.

Tennessee State University is pleased to announce that Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the University’s 2022... Posted by Tennessee State University on Friday, April 22, 2022

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will give the commencement speech for graduate students on May 6.

The university said both ceremonies will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.