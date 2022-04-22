Advertisement

Tennessee Senate passes budget without funds to relocate schools in flood plains


Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Tosin Fakile
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee’s budget passed in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday afternoon and it left out proposed funds for Tennessee schools in flood plains.

The $52.8 billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 budget was introduced in January by the governor during his State of the State address.

The budget the senate passed took out $200 million that was proposed in the governor’s budget to relocate schools out of flood plains in Tennessee.

The budget included several amendments passed by state senators along with the budget. One of those amendments took out the proposed funding to get classrooms out of risk of catastrophic flood.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, there are about 14 schools in the state that are vulnerable to being severely damaged or destroyed by future flooding.

Some of the schools in Middle Tennessee, which includes Station Camp Middle in Sumner County, which has approximately 875 students, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Parents in Sumner County Schools told News4 they were surprised to hear that school is in a flood plain and they didn’t know the school was within a flood plain.

News4 reached out to Williamson County Schools which did have a school in a flood plain, Nolensville Elementary. The school district said that building is now used for something else.

Senate lawmakers on Thursday said overall the budget was good and balanced.

“It is a balanced budget as is constitutionally required. It is a budget that cuts taxes. It’s a budget that makes an enormous contribution to our rainy-day fund,” Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, said.

“$200 million additional to the rainy-day fund which the leader has already recognized brining our contribution to the rainy-day fund, our state savings account to $250 million,” Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said.

Watson said the budget passed by the house will bring financial relief of about 281 million to Tennesseans in various ways.

Watson said the relief for Tennesseans includes $68 million in non-recurring in broadband tax credit, $111 million nonrecurring for vendor compensation, $2.8 million for the rural community, particularly in the farming community.

The budget passed by the Senate also did not include money for a new Titans stadium. The House also took up their version of the budget on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The Titans released a draft conceptual design rending of the new stadium.
Titans release preliminary draft rendering of new stadium
State lawmakers are considering raising the city’s hotel tax to build the new Titans stadium.
Lawmakers to consider raising hotel tax for new Titans stadium

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee
Bill regulating medication abortions heads to Tenn. governor
homeless generic
Homeless Bill passes TN Senate and House
U.S. Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus discusses efforts to repatriate thousands...
Trump-backed hopeful, 2 others booted off Tenn. GOP ballot
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order offering aid to Sevier County wildfire victims