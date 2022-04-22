Officials to discuss proposals to mitigate flooding in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal, state, and local officials are expected to speak on Friday night about proposals to mitigate flooding in Humphreys County.

The Army Corp of Engineers and other state and federal agencies are expected to “inform the public on their respective plans, studies, and schedule” for proposals being considered to mitigate some of the flooding in Humphreys county.

Earlier this month, ten families announced they’re now suing CSX Transportation and a landowner, said the surge of water that killed their loved ones wasn’t an act of nature. The lawsuit followed a series of News4 Investigations where drone footage revealed where water burst through raised earth after building up behind CSX railroad tracks, acting as a kind of levee.

Lawsuit for Waverly Families

This lawsuit claims the railroad failed to clear debris from its culvert at Trace Creek, essentially clogging the creek and allowing water to backup up behind the tracks. When the water burst through, the lawsuit claims it sent a deadly torrent of water rushing into the town.

Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier posted on Facebook last week about Friday’s meeting. In the letter posted to Facebook, Frazier told residents that he could not “stress enough how important” the attendance was for concerned citizens. He said they would learn about the schedule for future corrections to flooding issues.

The town hall meeting is at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Waverly. All are welcome to attend.

