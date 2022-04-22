Metro Police search for man who stole guitar from Green Hills hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives released a surveillance photo of a man accused of stealing a guitar from a hotel in Green Hills on Monday morning.

According to police, the unidentified man entered a room on Cleghorn Avenue around 9 a.m. The man took a Taylor 310E acoustic guitar after police said the room had not been completely shut.

The man can be seen wearing a ball cap and black eyeglasses in the photo released by the police. Investigators said the man had been recently seen in the area of the hotel.

Anyone with any information about the man in the photo should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

