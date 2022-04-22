Man succumbs to injuries following Thursday crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a driver died following a multiple-vehicle crash on Thursday.

MNPD said Brian Moore, 52, of Smyrna, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when he turned left in front of a GMC Yukon.

Authorities said the impact caused the Impala to spin and crash into a Honda Accord, which then crashed into a Jeep Cherokee.

Moore was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Thursday, police said.

