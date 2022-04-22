La Vergne PD: Dangerous pursuit ends with K9 assistance

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – La Vergne Police arrested a man with the help of a K9 officer Thursday after an intense vehicle pursuit.

Police said officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle entering La Vergne city limits at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

After a failed traffic stop on Waldron Rd. at Ingram Blvd., the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elute officers that soon led to a short pursuit through the parking lots of three businesses.

Authorities said the lead officer chose to terminate the pursuit due to the reckless nature of the driver of the stolen Chevy Silverado. Within a few minutes, the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot but was soon seen scaling a fence and entering the property of Bobcat of Nashville on Industrial Blvd.

Officers quickly created a perimeter and K9 Sgt. Powell and his K9 partner Mike entered the Bobcat property to find to suspect authorities said. K9 Mike quickly found the suspect in a large dumpster on the property and took him into custody.

Police ended up arresting Paul Hill, 43, of Nashville who was later found with numerous open alcohol containers and illegal contraband inside the car that he was driving that officers also realized was reported stolen.

Officers said there was a female passenger in the stolen vehicle as well who was released a short time later.

“This event was a great example of how valuable our K9 partners are to the agency and community,” says Chief Chip Davis. “Without the skill and training of our K9s and their handlers, suspects like the one arrested tonight might have escaped capture.”

The investigation is ongoing and pending charges are still to be determined according to police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.