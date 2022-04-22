Advertisement

Friday marks fourth anniversary of Waffle House shooting


Families of the victims will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday evening.
Families of the victims will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday evening.(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friday marks four years since the murder of four people inside a Waffle House in Antioch.

In February, Travis Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty on 17 counts in connection with the shooting, including four counts of first-degree murder.

Reinking walked into a Waffle House restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch on April 22, 2018, and opened fire on the patrons, killing four of them. James Shaw Jr. tackled Reinking while reloading his rifle and prevented more people from being killed.

The victims killed in the attack were 29-year-old Taurean Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves and 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva.

Reinking was arrested a day later after hiding in a wooded area close to the scene.

At 5 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held for the victims of the deadly shooting at 1 Public Square in Nashville.

