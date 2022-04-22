Community rallies together to help recent widow

PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) - A Cheatham County woman, who just lost her husband, is baffled by how many people have offered to help her pay to get her grass cut.

Michelle Martin says her husband always takes care of the yard work, but he died suddenly last week. Martin never expected people to reach out, offering to help pay to take care of her yard after posting on Facebook asking for lawn service company recommendations.

“I wasn’t looking for anything like that. I didn’t know that there were that many nice people,” Martin explained. “I thought of my husband, and I said, ‘See, this is what you get. You did so much good that somebody is paying it back.”

Martin says she hopes to pay the act of kindness forward in the future.

She and her husband, Kevin Wilburn, were married for five years. Martin says their marriage rivals the love stories you see in movies.

“Nobody is perfect, but he was perfect for me. He was,” Martin said when describing her husband, ‘self-less’ is one of the first words to come to mind. “He would go help whoever. He never met a stranger, and he’d give you the shirt off his back, and he had that infectious little laugh that if your day was gray, he was the one bringing the sunshine in.”

