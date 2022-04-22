Co-op of women in Davidson Co. works to close language gap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman-owned co-operative in Nashville announced the offering of Spanish classes Friday

Tucked away in a quiet corner of South Nashville, a group of women makes their voices heard.

“We want to create a multi-cultural community and work toward language justice,” Vanessa Neria said.

She and Becca Blank are two of the brains behind the all-female co-operative Voces de Nashville, working to close the language gap in Davidson County.

“We cannot exist as a city without our Spanish-speaking community; we absolutely cannot,” Blank said.

Upstairs at the Woodbine United Methodist Church, they teach beginner and intermediate level Spanish classes.

“If they want to go to the one Mexican store or one Salvador restaurant or something like that, they are able to order something in Spanish ‘Quiero unos tacos,’ o ‘Quiero unas pupusas.’”

While downstairs, future Spanish teachers learn.

“I believe that by having this program, we are helping the community communicate with each other and fill that gap,” Anne Moctezuma explained. “Almost every week, I go into a store, and I hear people talking in Spanish. I hear side conversations, ‘I don’t know where this is’ or, ‘How do I ask?’ or, ‘Who do I ask?’ and so, I’ll come up and say, ‘Hey, can I help you?’ But that’s only me.”

Moctezuma is passing on her 11-year passion for teaching to native Spanish speakers.

“It’s sharing what I know how to do with them, so they can now do it and hopefully fall in love with it as much as I love teaching,” she said.

The idea is that the native speakers she teaches will eventually join the co-op as teachers themselves and expand the program’s reach.

“I want English-speaking Nashvillians like myself to realize that they have the opportunity right here in Nashville to learn those languages in a very authentic rewarding way that can connect them to so many other parts of the city and people in the city,” Blank said. “We want to unite our community, to build these together,” Neria added.

For class and sign-up information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.