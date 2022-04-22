Clean Eatz offers healthy meal options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new restaurant in Green Hills offers just healthy choices and the chance to redefine your body type.

The restaurant choices keep changing in Nashville. High and low prices are just a part of it. Will Russ spent his early life in the document scanning business.

Top that with a 365-pound body and life stunk.

“I’d be nervous to sit and break a chair in the restaurant or getting on an airplane with no seat belt extender. Just a ton of things come up when you’re that size,” Russ said.

Russ said something had to give.

“I knew for a long time I wanted to be in food. I was always drawn to the kitchen,” Russ said.

So, he bought a restaurant where health came first.

“We’ve got Monterrey chicken sweet potato, chicken BBQ, Monterrey jack cheese, bacon,” Russ said.

Clean Eatz in Green Hills tries to mix health with taste and meals that still sound good.

Russ knows what you’re thinking, it sounds too good to be accurate, but they sell 800 meals a day. Even ones that don’t sound so tasty.

“There are meals with green stuff in it, but also meals that are more meat and potato as well,” Russ said.

To learn more about Clean Eatz, click here.

