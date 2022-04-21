Video reveals violence in Metro school with the most documented fights in the district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Her email to News4 Investigates ended with, “Does anybody out there care?”

She wasn’t sure what else to do, the Metro Schools student would later confide to News4 Investigates. Emailing an investigative unit at a local TV was ultimately a cry for help.

“It’s really scary not knowing if you’re going to come home,” she said.

The student is one of 1,407 at Hunters Lane High School, the Metro school that has seen the most fights in the 2021-22 school year, according to data analysis by News4 Investigates.

School name Unique incidents Unique students Student population (as of Oct. 2021) Percentage of students with fighting incidents Hunters Lane High School 158 149 1,407 11% McGavock High School 108 138 2,112 7% Maplewood High School 90 125 708 18% Antioch High School 85 107 2,002 5% Cane Ridge High School 65 96 1,882 5% Stratford STEM Magnet School 63 82 843 10% Apollo Middle School 62 86 715 12% Jere Baxter Middle 62 95 410 23%

The student, whose identity News4 Investigates concealed so she would not suffer any potential retaliation, also provided videos of violent fights in her school.

The videos show fights among group of students pounding on each other in the hallway as staff try to pry them apart.

Another shows a crowded hallway when pepper spray is released by a student, hitting other students and a staffer.

“The whole school smelled like it on that side,” the student said. “I walked through it, and my eyes were burning for the next 30 minutes.”

“What is it like to go to school at Hunters Lane every day?” asked News4 Investigates.

“It’s scary. You never know when somebody’s going to break out in a fight right when you turn the corner,” the student said. “You never know if someone is going to end up getting shot.”

News4 Investigates’ data analysis of fights at Metro Schools shows it isn’t even just students being injured: 34 Metro staff members have been hurt from student fights this school year, the most in the last five years.

By far, the most fights at high schools are at Hunters Lane, which has seen 158 so far this year.

“They actually had to close our hallways down because there was blood because of one of the group fights, the student said.

No other school comes close to having as many fights. McGavock High School has the second highest number of fights at 108.

Percentages also reveal another side of the data.

For Hunters Lane, roughly 11% of the student body has been involved in fights this school year, meaning 89% have not.

But this student said that means most of the students at the school have to live in constant fear of getting accidently caught up in a brawl.

“What would you say to the superintendent of schools about the reality of being at this school?” asked News4 Investigates.

“We need help. It’s terrifying. There’s not much that our administration can do. They need to keep us safe,” the student said.

For more than a week, News4 Investigates emailed and called Metro School’s district office requesting interviews with the superintendent and Dr. Sue Kessler, the principal of Hunters Lane High School.

In emails to News4 Investigates, a district spokesman repeatedly wrote that no one was available to go on camera.

Kessler did send an email, reading in part, “Unfortunately, issues that arise in the community sometimes spill into our school buildings resulting in fighting that is not tolerated.”

While the district refused to talk about their plans to curb violence on camera, school board member Emily Masters agreed to answer questions from News4 Investigates.

“I think the intervention is bringing in more social workers and providing counseling services and additional support, not only to the kids who are engaged in the fights, but to those who are witnessing it,” Masters said.

“I can imagine the criticism you’re going to hear, that social workers are a great idea, but we’ve got kids bringing guns into school. Is there anything the district can do now, right now, to make these kids feel safer?” News4 Investigates asked.

“We’re providing the appropriate interventions right now. The response to anything that’s happened at Hunters Lane is brisk and appropriate,” Masters said.

A district spokesman did confirm that they intend to use federal dollars to fund what’s called a restorative practice specialist in every middle and high school next year. Those specialists teach students how to process conflict and emotions without resorting to violence.

The district also intends to hire two social workers for Hunters Lane next school year.

But that means for the student who emailed News4 Investigates, for the rest of the school year, the only thing she can do is keep her head down.

“We need help. It’s terrifying. There’s not much that our administration can do. (The district) needs to keep us safe,” the student said.

