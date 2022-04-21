Two Murfreesboro men indicted for shipping large amounts of meth to New Zealand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that two men from Murfreesboro had been indicted on charges of intent to distribute a massive number of drugs to New Zealand.

According to a release by the DOJ, 50-year-old Steven Weaver and 37-year-old Jamie Woods were arrested on Wednesday by federal agents and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute drugs by the US Attorney General for Middle Tennessee.

According to the indictment, 18 parcels destined for various addresses in New Zealand were shipped between June 25, 2019, and July 9, 2019. Each of these parcels contained approximately 1400 grams of methamphetamine packed in cake mix boxes and labeled “Birthday Gift.”

Law enforcement officers were able to intercept nine of these shipments, which contained over 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Two of the parcels were tracked back to the mail room at Middle Tennessee State University. Video footage from MTSU assisted in the identification of a vehicle and the subsequent identification of Weaver and Woods.

The investigation also led to the arrests of several suspects part of a large drug trafficking organization in New Zealand, the release states.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the nearly 2-year investigation, including the U.S. Postal Service, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security. The two men face 10 years to life in prison for the charges.

