Texas AG’s Office files lawsuit against Vroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For many Vroom customers, avoiding the dealership and buying a vehicle online was ideal.

“The variety of vehicles that Vroom offered, that was the appeal,” Robert Herrera of Clarksville said.

But a new lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General’s Office has been field against the car company Vroom, claiming that Vroom engaged in “deceptive trade practices.”

The 21-page lawsuit filed in the District Court of Travis County, Texas, states that over the past three years, consumers have filed nearly 5,000 complaints with the Better Business Bureau and Office of the Attorney General in Texas. Approximately 4,000 of those complaints have come in the past 12 months.

The lawsuit also alleges that Vroom subjected customers to spot delivery scams and failed to disclose systemic delays in process titles and registrations.

“When I saw the news today that they had actually started the lawsuit I have mixed feelings,” Herrera said.

He bought his car in January and hasn’t received his documentation yet. While he’s happy to see that the Texas AG’s Office is trying to hold Vroom accountable, he worries that it will not trickle down to the consumer.

“The challenge is now I’m watching Vroom’s stock crash, and so my concern is with continued challenges,” Herrera said. “If customers don’t work through this and the AG’s Office levies significant fines, the challenge can be that we’re stuck as consumers in the middle, not getting the paperwork, so bankruptcy and financial issues with Vroom is a concern.”

News4 Investigates has received several emails from customers across the country since the first story aired in December, claiming that they also had delays getting their car titles and registration.

The Texas AG’s Office wants Vroom to pay over $1 million in penalties.

News4 Investigates reached out to Vroom. A spokesman issued the following statement:

“Our goal is for every customer to enjoy their car buying and selling experience with Vroom. While we can’t comment on the specific allegations, Vroom has worked with the Texas Attorney General’s office cooperatively to address the issues raised in today’s suit. We are disappointed the Attorney General felt the need to take this action but intend to continue addressing these concerns and continuously improving our operations to ensure a hassle-free experience for our customers.”

