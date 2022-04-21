Runners gear up for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As many gear up for the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running series this weekend, some runners are sharing their unique stories.

“The most often question I get is do you ever drop them?” St. Jude Hero Dave Quint said.

You have probably seen Quint running and juggling over the year. He is set to run the 5K this weekend. However, it will be his last time running.

“I had an unscheduled surgery nine months ago when I was carried out of the house on a stretcher. I couldn’t get off the floor,” Quint said. “Dr. Byron Stephens at Vanderbilt put this Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

He’s been a St. Jude hero for six years. His connection ties to his sister, who passed away a few years ago.

“With my age and such, I need to not do this long term. I am going to do this one last year and after this I will be walking,” he said.

Kris Tomes is a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He also plans to run this weekend.

“I run to get in shape and that is why I do the half marathon. We are also here to support St. Jude’s mission and that’s why it’s a good cause,” Tomes said.

With more than a hundred combat missions under his belt, he said participating keeps him going.

“Let’s say we get a mission. When we get out of the area on a helicopter, we have to be somewhere within 10 minutes. That patient might be a half mile away. We are running through cornfields to get to this guy and fly off as fast as possible. If we are all on the same page motivated and physically in shape, then we can get to that patient in time because seconds do matter,” Tomes said.

Click for information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running series.

