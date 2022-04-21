Robertson Co. deputies seek information on burglary suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a series of burglaries of vehicles, businesses and outbuilding or garages last weekend in the Coopertown, Greenbrier and Joelton areas.

The sheriff’s office said the burglaries happened at night or during the early morning hours. The burglaries are in connection to the same group that has committed similar crimes in multiple other Middle Tennessee counties.

Deputies believe there are four people involved in the burglaries. They believe them all to be males all wearing either dark clothing or camouflage and masks. Three of the suspects appear to be thin to medium build while the fourth suspect is of a larger build. The vehicle used appears to be a mid-sized silver or gold SUV.

The businesses and building were all unoccupied during the burglaries. However, the suspects appeared to be armed with a variety of firearms and should be considered dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you encounter any of the suspects, deputies urge residents to not to confront them and call 911 immediately. If anyone recognizes the suspects, call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 615-382-6600 or email Lt. Wayne Carlisle at wcarlisle@robertsonsheriff.com.

A reward is being offered for anyone that provides information leading to an arrest.

