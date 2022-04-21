Police: Accused 2021 murderer arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced Thursday the capture of a man accused of a fatal shooting in 2021.

After a two-month search, TITANS detectives arrested accused murderer Rontarius Summers, 21, and in the process, seized nearly four pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles, a shotgun, two pistols, one of which was reported stolen in a 2019 auto burglary, and $4,538 in cash.

Metro Police said Summers had been indicted in 2022 on a charge of first-degree murder for the Sep. 2nd, 2021, fatal shooting of Andre Vidal, 20, in an alley behind the 1500 block of 9th Ave. N.

Authorities said that Vidal was seated inside a stolen Toyota Camry when he was shot. An investigation by lead Homicide Unit Detective Codey Mullins indicates the murder of Vidal was drug-related.

Man arrested for 2021 murder (MNPD)

As the murder investigation continued, Summers was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021, on felony marijuana and gun charges and posted his $13,000 bond in that case.

TITANS detectives had been searching for Summers on the murder case since Feb. He was soon apprehended this week at home on Emerald Bay Boulevard. Charges related to the marijuana and guns recovered from that home are pending.

Authorities said a Criminal Court judge ordered that Summers be held without bond in the murder case.

