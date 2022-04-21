Parent assaults elementary school principal

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway into an assault against an elementary school principal.

Officials said Thursday, at about 1:15 p.m., at Glenellen Elementary School, the schools’ principal was physically assaulted.

The assault occurred in the school building during a meeting between a parent of an attending student and the principal, according to the school’s surveillance video obtained by police.

Police said the parent fled the school before law enforcements’ arrival. School Resource Officers responded and are investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.