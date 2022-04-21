Advertisement

Parent assaults elementary school principal


An investigation is underway.
By Mary Alice Royse
By Mary Alice Royse

Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway into an assault against an elementary school principal.

Officials said Thursday, at about 1:15 p.m., at Glenellen Elementary School, the schools’ principal was physically assaulted.

The assault occurred in the school building during a meeting between a parent of an attending student and the principal, according to the school’s surveillance video obtained by police.

Police said the parent fled the school before law enforcements’ arrival. School Resource Officers responded and are investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

