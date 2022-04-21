Advertisement

News4 Investigates MNPS fighting problem


By Jeremy Finley
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro School student said she’s so concerned about violence in her school that she reached out to News4 Investigates to help.

Our Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley showed us why she’s so worried about the safety of students at her school. Repeatedly, News4 Investigates obtained videos of fights at the student’s school.

“It’s scary,” one student told News 4 Investigates. “You never know when somebody’s going to break out in a fight right when you turn the corner. You never know if someone is going to end up getting shot.”

So News4 Investigates started digging through data to find metro high schools with the most fights. Finley also went to the district and school board with questions.

“Is there anything the district can do now, right now, to make these kids feel safer?” Finely said.

The district and school board explain how they plan to combat the violence on News 4 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

17-year-old arrested in shooting
17-year-old arrested in shooting
Motorcyclist injured in crash.
Motorcycle crash in Murfreesboro
Thursday morning News Update
Thursday morning News Update
WSMV Thursday morning forecast
Thursday morning FIRST ALERT forecast