Nashville SC to host Atlanta United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club will host Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 11 at GEODIS Park, the club and U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday.

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the match will mark the first time that Nashville SC competes in the U.S. Open Cup as a Major League Soccer club.

Details about ticking information will be announced next week.

Nashville SC has split the all-time series against Atlanta United FC, owning a 2W-2L-2D all-time record. Nashville SC is undefeated against Atlanta since Sept. 12, 2020, scoring two or more goals in each match with a goal-differential of plus-6 after losing its first two games.

Nashville SC visits LA Galaxy on Saturday before returning home to play their first game at GEODIS Park on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union.

