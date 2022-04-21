MNPD holds annual award ceremony for first time in two years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville police recognized the City’s finest Wednesday.

After a two-year hiatus, the Metro Nashville Police Department held its annual award ceremony honoring the brave men and women who made a difference in 2021.

“There were over 165 people nominated, and we could have had more people that got awards. It’s just amazing to work being done by men and women and even people in the community too,” said Metro Police Chief John Drake.

The ceremony was held Wednesday at the Music City Center’s Davidson Ballroom.

As honorees were recognized, their stories were told, ranging from community service to even life-saving moments.

“It’s an honor and truly a blessing, and I couldn’t be happier than to be a part of this police department,” said Officer Mario Diaz.

Officer Diaz was recognized for saving a man’s life back in June.

The man was shot several times. When Diaz found him, he applied chest seals until the fire department arrived.

“This police department does great training us to not crack under pressure and stay professional during those times,” Daiz said.

Detective Jerica Gladston is another brave honoree.

While attempting to stop a stolen vehicle last year, she was hit by a car and ended up with a broken leg and fractured ribs.

“It felt good. But I was just doing my job. Finally, I got an award for doing what I signed up for,” stated Detective Gladston.

