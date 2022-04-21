Lipscomb University and MNPS introduce new teacher prep program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lipscomb University and Metro Nashville Public Schools announced a new college preparation program Thursday.

The new program, “LIFT Off to Lipscomb,” aims to prepare students in MNPS who aspire to enter the teaching profession and create a pipeline of teacher candidates to return to the district.

Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen and Director of Schools Adrienne Battle announced that Lipscomb University will provide full tuition and fees for a cohort through the LIFT program (Leading and Innovating for Future Teachers) of ten MNPS students every year to enter the program starting in Fall 2023.

A benefit of the new program is the strategic partnership with MNPS and its new University of MNPS initiative.

The full tuition and fees provided mean that 40 students will be able to participate in the program during any given school year once the program is fully populated in four years.

“Educating and inspiring our children is critical to the future of our city, our state, and our nation. Partnering in this very important work to train up the next generation of educators is a significant way we can serve this community,” said Dr. McQueen. “We are excited about the opportunity to help MNPS ‘grow’ future educators from within their local communities who will return to serve these areas and ensure that they will have an impact for years to come.”

Officials added that through the partnership, aspiring teachers would be recruited from local high schools, prepared to be ready the first day they enter their classrooms as teachers and return to MNPS schools. This includes early teaching contracts, personalized degree programs, experience with high-quality faculty content, and field ventures.

“With this partnership with Lipscomb University, we are matching the dreams of students in the Academies of Nashville with a comprehensive pathway from high school to college to becoming a teacher in MNPS. Lipscomb University is an ideal comprehensive education partner, with a proven track record for teacher preparation, that can successfully serve aspiring teachers, leaders, and students with needs in our four priority areas,” said Battle. “As a higher education partner, Lipscomb is uniquely positioned to realize all aspects of this vision for every student known. Lipscomb’s College of Education and MNPS have partnered on a number of initiatives for years, and this creates a more comprehensive partnership that will have a long-lasting impact on our students and our city.”

Officials added that with this new program, teacher shortages would be better addressed around the county and increase the diversity of the teacher workforce and develop and retain teachers from the local community.

