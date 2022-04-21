First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers throughout the day

Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder continue to push through the Mid State this morning, so you’ll want to grab the umbrella as you’re headed out the door.

Most of that rain will taper off by the afternoon, but I can’t completely rule out another shower the rest of our day. We’ll try and get some sunshine back through the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s today. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow will start our wonderful stretch of 80+ degree weather! We’ll mix clouds and sunshine on our Friday with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s for the afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we can expect our weather to remain dry and warm with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday! The good news is that we will have the warmth, without the oppressive humidity. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see clouds make more of a comeback late into the day on Sunday.

A cold front comes in on Monday and brings us some scattered showers and a few storms. It will be cooler on Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

We quickly dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine each day and temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.