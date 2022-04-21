Federal officials shut down two popular Middle TN beaches

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday.

Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.

U.S. Army Corps officials reported that they believe the bacteria levels are due to low lake levels, recent heavy rain, and runoff from adjacent farms.

The affected areas will remain open for picnicking, and boat launching, and officials will ensure that no other beaches at Cordell Lake are affected by the high bacteria levels.

Park Ranger Spencer Taylor said the water is still pretty cold, but it’s still important to take this precaution to keep anyone going into the water until it’s safe.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.