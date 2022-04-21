DOJ appeals federal ruling to vacate travel mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Justice is fighting to bring back COVID-19 travel restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is necessary.

The appeal does not block the Florida federal judge’s ruling to lift mandate for all travel on Monday.

Passengers will be allowed to travel without a mask while the case is litigated.

The DOJ is taking the mask mandate for transit to court, based on the CDC’S recommendation.

Both agencies disagree with Monday’s ruling to get rid of mask mandates.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed members of the media on Wednesday.

“…we think it’s entirely reasonable,” Psaki said. “…the health and data experts, health experts, most importantly, and our administration to be able to have that time to evaluate, but also because they want to fight to ensure the CDC has the authority and ability to put in mandates in the future remains intact.”

The CDC issued a statement, saying:

“At this time, an order requiring masks in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” adding that it has asked the DOJ to proceed with an appeal.

