CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch

FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service only one month after it was launched was made by new management after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - CNN+, the highly publicized streaming service for the news network, will be shutting down one month after it launched, CNN reported Thursday.

The shutdown is scheduled for April 30.

CNN stated the decision was made by the new management team after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.

