Bullets fired into several homes Tuesday night in Hermitage


By Sharon Danquah
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police began investigating a case Tuesday after a woman reported someone shooting at her home.

Victoria Kennedy of Hermitage said she is still in shock after bullets flew through her bedroom Tuesday night.

The sound of a car passing by, a sound Victoria Kennedy and her wife have been used to hearing for more than three years, but that sound was replaced by gunshots on Tuesday night.

“It was terrifying. It was one of the most terrifying things that have happened,” Kennedy said.

After hearing more than six different shots, Kennedy said she heard glass shattering and something coming into her home.

“It came in through the window and hit this wall,” Kennedy said.

One bullet became stuck in a wall just feet away from the bed Kennedy and her wife were lying in.

“And with us both being in that area, it could have hit one of us,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy wasn’t the only person to call the police that night. Kayla Jennings and other neighbors said they had also heard the gunshots and called the police.

“All of a sudden, a bunch of gunshots just started firing off like paw pawpaw,” Jennings said.

After officers left, neighbors said they were still without answers.

“We just want to feel validated and feel like the police department cares and that they are at least going to try their best to find out maybe who did this or why it happened,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy and other neighbors said they now do not feel safe in their homes and deserve answers.

