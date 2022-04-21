Accused murderer arrest brings relief to Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, Tn. (WSMV) - A Columbia neighborhood is resting easier Wednesday night after police arrested a murder suspect accused of stabbing his parents.

The manhunt for Demondra Gaines ended Tuesday night when police captured Gaines in Memphis, one day after being accused of the killings of Chris and Katrina Gaines at their home in Columbia. On Wednesday, investigators revealed that Gaines spoke with detectives after his arrest, but investigators have not revealed a motive for the slayings.

A neighbor of the Gaines’, Tameca Patton, says she never knew Demondra to be violent - having watched him grow up.

“I felt safe for my children to be at [Katrina’s] house, and she felt safe for hers to be at mine,” Patton said. “I just know that those children were good children. And so when they found him, I was relieved to know that they found him without incident.”

Patton was reminded this week of the trauma she suffered two years ago when her son Deveric was killed at her home.

“It just kind of brings back deja vu, hearing the sirens and all of that,” Patton said. “And coming home to that and hearing of the [Gaines’ death], it’s been very hard, very sad.”

Katrina and Chris Gaines are both described as devout in their Christian faith.

Patton hopes she can help the Gaines family with what she learned from her loss - leaning on her faith when tragedy feels overwhelming.

“We are strong believers, and I can say that’s the only thing that’s keeping us and our sanity right now,” Patton said.

Demondra Gaines is held in the Maury County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.

