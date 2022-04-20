Wilson County Schools to implement ‘Mature Reading List’

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Wilson County School district confirmed Tuesday that they will be implementing a new book policy for students for the upcoming school year.

Per the District’s Administrative Policy 4.4301, the district will create a “Mature Reading List” that will be comprised of materials that some parents may find offensive or inappropriate for their student.

Wilson County Public Relations Officer Barton Barker told News4 that over the next few months, district staff will be working with librarians to develop a process to review materials and determine if the material should be place on the list.

If a student wanted to check out a book provided on the list, they will have to ask for parent permission.

“We are still working on the process that will be implemented to complete the review,” Barker said in a statement to News4. “The amount of materials that is currently available in our media centers will make this process difficult so we are working with librarians to determine the best process to accomplish this task in a reasonable amount of time.”

The plan is to offer the approved list of books, controversial, banned, or otherwise, to families moving forward at the beginning of the next school year.

It is unclear as to which books have already been moved on the list at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.