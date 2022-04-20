Advertisement

Whiskey Row security guard on probation the night Dallas Barrett died


A Smyrna mom had the chance to see one of the men accused of killing her son for the first time on Wednesday.
By Marissa Sulek
Updated: 23 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time on Wednesday, a Smyrna mother got to lay eyes on one of the men accused of killing her son.

Tammy Barrett’s son, Dallas Jordan Barrett, died last summer after police said seven security guards held him to the floor at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Broadway.

One of the security guards, Mark Watkins, was charged with a DUI months before the incident. At the time Dallas Barrett was killed, lawyers said he was on probation. Now they want to see if he violated his probation working at Whiskey Row the evening of Barrett’s death.

“I want his probation revoked and him put in jail and stay there until we go to court on the homicide for killing my child, and then hopefully he will be there for another few years,” Tammy Barrett said.

Lawyers said Watkins could face up to a year in prison before the trial for Dallas Barrett’s death.

Watkins’ hearing was reset for April 29.

