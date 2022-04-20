Volunteers remove over 25,000 lbs. of trash from TN River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful 3rd annual clean-up removed over 25,000 pounds of trash over the past three weeks.

Nearly 50 volunteers removed 25,145 lbs (12.5 tons) of trash during the KTNRB 3rd annual ‘Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series presented by AFTCO,’ a cleanup series that focused on four areas recently impacted by natural disasters.

“Averaging over 500 pounds per volunteer over four cleanups is unheard of,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for KTNRB. “These communities needed dedicated volunteers to help us clean up after natural disasters like tornadoes and floods hitting the region, and our volunteers answered the call in a big way.”

Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Results:

- March 26th Luka, MS at Pickwick lake: 4,865 lbs. removed by 17 volunteers (area affected by flooding in 2019 and 2021)

- March 27th Rogersville, AL at Wheeler Lake: 5,059 lbs. removed by 11 volunteers (area affected by an F-1 tornado in 2020)

- April 8th, Waverly, TN at Kentucky Lake: 6,911 lbs. removed by four volunteers (area affected by deadly flooding in 2021)

- April 9th Paris, TN @ Kentucky Lake: 8,310 lbs. removed by 15 volunteers (area affected by 2021 floods)

Officials said the cleanup, specifically in Paris, TN made for the 3rd highest weight total for any cleanup hosted by KTNRB.

“To think that 50 volunteers were able to remove 25,000 lbs. of trach shows both the power of what a few can do and the scale of the need we have around liter prevention and extraction,” said Casey Shedd, President at AFTCO. “AFTCO is very thankful for KTNRB and the volunteers that show up to make a difference.”

