Vigil held Tuesday night for couple killed in double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Christopher and Katrina Gaines were found stabbed to death inside their Skyline Drive home Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. Tonight, over 100 people gathered at a vigil in their memory.

Pastor Sharon Oglive met Christopher and Katrina Gaines at Wayman Chapel AME Church in 1996.

“Chris and Katrina went to this church. Chris has been a member of this church since early childhood,” Oglive said.

She says that they were both active members of the church over the years, leaving an impact on many lives.

“She had a phenomenal dance ministry, and it wasn’t just for the little ones. It wasn’t just for the little ones. It was for the little ones to senior ladies,” Oglive said.

Columbia Police say that 27-year-old Demondra Gaines killed his parents Monday morning. Police apprehended Demondra Tuesday night in Memphis. The Chief of Police and the Vice Mayor were among those in the pews Tuesday night.

“That unconditional love. They loved me through thick and thin, and I loved them as well,” Oglive added.

Oglive said that she was blessed to know them.

“They loved each other. They loved their church. They loved their family, and they loved their community,” Oglive said.

