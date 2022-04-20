Vanderbilt adds volleyball as next varsity sport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym will soon be home to more than just basketball as the school announced Tuesday that it will be adding women’s volleyball to its athletic department.

With this announcement, Vanderbilt now has 17 varsity sports. This comes as part of the school’s $300 million Vandy United campaign. The sport is set to begin in the 2025 season.

“After careful study, Vanderbilt believes a 36-month timeline for implementation offers the program the best chance for sustainable and competitive success, particularly in the Southeastern Conference, which will now sponsor 16 varsity volleyball programs starting in 2025 with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas,” Vanderbilt said in a statement.

The announcement today is Vanderbilt’s reintroduction of the sport, as the school originally participated in the first official SEC Tournament in 1979. However, the University decided to discontinue it after the 1979-1980 season.

“We’re attacking a historical narrative that says that we’re not serious about competing at the highest level or a false narrative that says that we don’t have support from across the street,” Vanderbilt Athletics Director Candice Lee said. “It’s just not true. So, you have an opportunity to come here and be at an elite academic institution where the degree speaks for itself.”

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, volleyball has the second-most participants nationally among girls in high school sports. It is also the second-most popular high school sport for girls in Tennessee, with nearly 7,000 participants.

Vanderbilt is currently the only SEC school without a volleyball program. This is something that Lee has been wanting to add for a while. The university plans to conduct a search for a head coach in the fall.

