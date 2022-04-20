Van carrying inmates crashes on I-40 in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A private jail transport van carrying inmates from Nashville to Hardeman County crashed on Interstate 40 West near the Tennessee River on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the van left the roadway and overturned. The van was carrying six inmates to a facility in Hardeman County. Injuries are being reported. All inmates are accounted for, according to troopers.

I-40 W near the Waverly exit is backed up for miles. We’ve been in standstill traffic for 15 min on the on-ramp. @THPNashville says a jail transport van with 6 inmates overturned. Injuries are being reported but all are accounted for. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dJpIzOOeRx — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) April 20, 2022

Check back for updates as News4 has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.