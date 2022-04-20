Metro Police search for suspect after juvenile shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a suspect after a juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police told News4 that the juvenile was transported following the shooting at 4501 Packard Dr sometime around 3:20 p.m.

Police are looking for a suspect in his late teens who reportedly is wearing an orange shirt, black hoodie, and maroon beanie. He is said to have fled in a white GMC SUV with a TN license plate.

The identity and age of the juvenile victim have not been released.

Metro Nashville police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

