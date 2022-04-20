Advertisement

Metro Police search for suspect after juvenile shooting


Shooting sends four to hospital
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a suspect after a juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police told News4 that the juvenile was transported following the shooting at 4501 Packard Dr sometime around 3:20 p.m.

Police are looking for a suspect in his late teens who reportedly is wearing an orange shirt, black hoodie, and maroon beanie. He is said to have fled in a white GMC SUV with a TN license plate.

The identity and age of the juvenile victim have not been released.

Metro Nashville police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

