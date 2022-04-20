Store owner wins big as the search for TN Lottery winner continues

PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) – The search continues for the mystery winner of the Mega Millions $20 million jackpot from Friday’s drawing.

Tennessee Lottery officials reported that the ticket was sold at Citgo Food Mart located at 560 Hwy. 70, in Pegram, TN. The owner of the store, Rajesh Ghadiyali, received $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket.

The cash/lump-sum value of the $20 million jackpot is $11.9 million. Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2. Since the beginning game’s sales in Tennessee, Mega Millions alone has generated an estimated $247.2 million for education programs. Overall, the Lottery has generated over $6.3 billion for education.

An additional Mega Millions jackpot was won in Tennessee on Jan. 3, 2014, when a mother and son from Bellevue matched all six numbers to win $61 million.

No information is known about this jackpot winner until the prize is claimed.

