Smyrna police searching for vehicle after fatal shooting

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Smyrna Police are looking for a vehicle following a fatal shooting.

According to Smyrna police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Canon Drive at 10 am Tuesday. One individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The photo above is the vehicle of interest.

Police are searching for this vehicle of interest following a fatal shooting on Canon Drive. (Smyrna PD)

Smyrna Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle to contact Detective Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

