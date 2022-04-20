Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office seizes $250K worth of drugs following investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit conducted a search of multiple locations in Nashville and located eight pounds of methamphetamine worth $250,000 along with seven pounds of heroin among other drugs.

According to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a search of the locations with assistance from the FDEA, TBI, FBI, and Metro Police.

“During the investigation, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Thomas Burnett identified Benjamin Tucker and Austin Welker as large scale distributors of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine,” said Narcotics Sgt. Tony Hall in a statement.

This photo shows about 4 kilos of heroin/fentanyl as part of the seizure. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker a 33-year-old from Nashville was arrested on warrants for manufacturing, sale, and delivery of Schedule I drugs in Rutherford County.

According to Hall, at the time of the arrest, Tucker was located with four ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin, and a handgun.

Police say that 37-year-old Welker, who’s also a Nashville resident, was taken into custody while the search warrant was served at his home. He is wanted for violation of probation in Rutherford County.

In addition to the other drugs located, police recovered two pounds of suspected fentanyl. Both Tucker and Welker are convicted felons.

“Our narcotics detectives conduct extensive investigations about illegal trafficking of dangerous drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine,” Fitzhugh said in a statement. “The seizure will prevent these dangerous drugs from being used in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.