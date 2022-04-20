Advertisement

Red Cross to assist family following house fire


A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

Nashville Fire officials told News4 that crews were dispatched to 1309 Jackson Street for reports of a structure fire. When on the scene, crews noted the smoke showing from the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported however, the Red Cross has been called to assist the family that occupies the home.

Fire investigators said the case is ongoing as the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

