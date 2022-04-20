Red Cross to assist family following house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

Nashville Fire officials told News4 that crews were dispatched to 1309 Jackson Street for reports of a structure fire. When on the scene, crews noted the smoke showing from the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported however, the Red Cross has been called to assist the family that occupies the home.

Fire investigators said the case is ongoing as the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

