Racers 4 Waverly give back to Humphreys County residents impacted by flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation Ranch Rebuild is underway at the iconic country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County.

MX Sports, organizers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, along with Humphreys County leaders gathered on the motocross racetrack Wednesday afternoon for the presentation of checks. More than $350,000 was raised from the motocross community to go to Waverly families, businesses and individuals impacted by the August 2021 floods.

Racers 4 Waverly saw a need to rebuild the track after the flood. They also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help restore Humphreys County.

“We’re standing where Wayne Spears, our foreman, is Louise’s husband, and this is the last time anybody saw him was right here,” Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, said on Wednesday. “When you stand in this spot, and you see the rebuilding where he was, you know you can really feel him here.”

Tayla Lynn and Louise Spears were overjoyed to see their motocross family reconstructing the track at the ranch.

Spears lost her husband Wayne when he was swept away in the flood waters.

“He’d rather be at the ranch than be at home,” Louise Spears said. “He just loved the ranch and the people that much.”

That love continues to stretch across many people. Racers 4 Waverly was formed after the flood. They wanted to rebuild a place they all consider their second home.

“It’s really important to our racing community that this place maintains and exists the way it has for 40 years,” Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports, said.

Cotter said money was donated to rebuild the track.

They raised over $350,000 for families, individuals, and small businesses within Waverly.

“I don’t know if the motorcycling community can make the difference in change at all, but we’re going to do as much as we can,” Cotter said.

For Lynn and Spears watching so many people race to give back to a community that’s lost so much is truly amazing.

“The beauty that has come from the community of Humphreys County to see people come together and lose those lives and still see love win and show up so big. That is such a God thing,” Lynn said.

The organization said it plans to continue to raise money for Humphreys County.

