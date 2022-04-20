Advertisement

Police look for man who hasn't been heard from since Dec. 2021


Missing man sought after by Lebanon Police
Missing man sought after by Lebanon Police(Lebanon Police)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department asked the public for assistance in finding a man Tuesday.

LPD said Danny Caldwell was reported missing by a former spouse Saturday.

According to officials, Caldwell had not been heard from since late December.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Danny Caldwell is asked to contact Detective Jay Spicy (615)453-4374 or email jay.spicer@lebanontn.org.

