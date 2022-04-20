News 4 visits Clement Railroad Hotel Museum in Dickson

DICKSON, TENN (WSMV) - News 4 visits the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum in Dickson.

In the 1940s and 50s, 432,000-pound train locomotives roared through Dickson every day. These days, the locomotives are still there and running, but they only weigh half a pound.

Rick Hughes never spends long waiting for a train. They’re always right at his fingertips. Inside Dickson’s Frank Clement Hotel and Museum, he’s the chief engineer. However, his love of trains didn’t start from childhood.

“Actually, no, my wife did it as a joke for Christmas,” Hughes said. “They went to Toys “R” Us, bought some presents and got me a train set.

The trains here run everywhere, past Rock City, past tractor farms and truck parking lots. This is small-town Dickson from the past, where the fall meant the fair and the Ferris wheel.

Now visitors show up from all over the world. Most of the men who volunteer are veterans who enjoy the soothing sound of a train on the track.

It’s all a leisurely road trip about 45 minutes west Of Nashville. So come to Dickson and enjoy the ride.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.