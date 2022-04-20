New East Nashville hot spot set to open amidst rent price rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new retail complex is set to open in East Nashville in late April amidst the rise in prices.

Rising mortgage and rent prices are not just impacting homeowners and landlords in Nashville. It’s also making it hard for small business owners to open shop.

There’s a spot in East Nashville called The Wash. Businesses can serve up food and drinks in the bays of a former East Nashville car wash building. This makes it more affordable for entrepreneurs to start the food industry or expand their businesses.

“It only cost us maybe $35,000 to open this location, but if it wasn’t for this, we wouldn’t be able to open the other one for sure,” said Kelvin Tran, owner of The Poki.

He opened his first restaurant location in Brentwood nearly four years ago. On Monday, he opened a smaller place in The Wash. He plans to open another Hawaiian poke restaurant near Vanderbilt this summer.

Tran says with rapidly rising costs of buildings, renovations, and food, expanding to East Nashville and Vanderbilt is not something he could do without the availability of a bay at The Wash since it cut down on the overhead costs plus high rent prices.

“With everything being so expensive nowadays, you can’t go out there and pay a square footage that you don’t need,” Tran said.

So opening this smaller location in East Nashville was much cheaper than opening a restaurant in the city from scratch.

“You are talking about maybe one-ninth of the costs. Because they built everything for us, we had to buy the equipment.”

Because of how affordable it was to start a restaurant at The Wash, a group from Austin, Texas, decided to quit their jobs and move to the Music City to start the Tootsie Lou’s Tacos in bay 4 of The Wash. Drew Dunston, one of the owners of the taco restaurant, says the didn’t need to get investors to fund their new business.

“I don’t think we could have done this without this concept, without The Wash property, because we needed something that we could afford and access ourselves, and we’ve been able to do that,” Dunston said.

The grand opening of the wash is April 30. However, some of the restaurants are already open.

