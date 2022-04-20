Murfreesboro police warn residents to not engage with car break-in thefts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are urging Murfreesboro residents not to confront car burglars after a homeowner exchanged gunfire with a suspect this weekend.

The shooting was reported in the 4900 block of Neyland Way around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, an unidentified homeowner received a notification from his security cameras. The footage showed two men attempting to break into his cars.

The homeowner was at his front door and spotted the men. After yelling at the men, police said the homeowner fired at the men, who fired back at him.

Police said no one was injured during the shooting. However, bullets hit the home.

“We urge residents to use caution and never approach or engage with criminals,” Criminal Investigations Division Crimes Against Persons Sergeant-Detective James Abbott said in a release on Wednesday. “You don’t want to take a chance of being shot or killed.”

Police believe the men left the area in a small compact SUV, possibly a Ford Edge. Police believe bullets may have struck that SUV.

A similar incident occurred on April 8 when another man confronted someone trying to steal a car from his home on Green Acres Lane. The homeowner confronted a man running across the street. The suspect fired twice at the homeowner, hitting his house but missing the man.

“Property can be replaced, lives can’t,” Abbott said. “The best advice for residents is, if you see or hear anything suspicious, or see someone breaking into your car, call police immediately.”

Since the start of March, police said there had been more than 100 car break-ins in Murfreesboro. A total of 16 firearms were stolen from unlocked cars. Murfreesboro Police Department released video of several car burglaries and attempted car burglaries in hopes of identifying the suspects.

The Murfreesboro Police Directed Patrol officers are “saturating the city where cars are being targeted” to catch suspects.

“Unfortunately, we can’t be on every street at the same time,” Crimes Against Property Sergeant Detective Tommy Massey said in a release on Wednesday. “It’s only a matter of time before we arrest these criminals and hold them accountable.”

