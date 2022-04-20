Murfreesboro Police investigate motorcycle accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police partially reopened a road following a serious motorcycle collision that shut down the area.

According to a tweet from MPD, Memorial Blvd. between Heritage Park Dr. and MTCS Dr. had been closed in both directions as police investigate a crash that took place between a car and motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was injured and had been taken to the hospital.

As of 7:25 p.m., the Northbound lanes of Memorial Blvd were reopened whereas the southbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

🚨Traffic Alert: Memorial Blvd. b/t Heritage Park Dr. and MTCS Dr. is closed both directions due to a serious car vs motorcycle crash. The motorcycle rider is injured & taken to hospital. The road will remain closed while the crash is being investigated. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/S4cUE9b3de — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) April 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.