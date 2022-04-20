Advertisement

Murfreesboro Police investigate motorcycle accident


Officials are investigating the crash.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police partially reopened a road following a serious motorcycle collision that shut down the area.

According to a tweet from MPD, Memorial Blvd. between Heritage Park Dr. and MTCS Dr. had been closed in both directions as police investigate a crash that took place between a car and motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was injured and had been taken to the hospital.

As of 7:25 p.m., the Northbound lanes of Memorial Blvd were reopened whereas the southbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

