Motorcycle rider in critical condition following crash


Officials are investigating the crash.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police reopened all lanes Wednesday night on memorial Blvd. following a serious motorcycle collision that shut down the area.

According to a tweet from MPD, Memorial Blvd. between Heritage Park Dr. and MTCS Dr. had been closed in both directions as police investigate a crash that took place between a car and motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was injured and had been taken to the hospital. Murfreesboro Police say that their investigation shows that the car was traveling northbound, trying to make a left turn into the Fifth Third Bank. This caused the motorcycle rider to slam into it.

Police say that the rider is in critical condition and that the driver of the car was not hurt.

As of 7:25 p.m., the Northbound lanes of Memorial Blvd were reopened whereas the southbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

