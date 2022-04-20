Motorcycle rider in critical condition following crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police reopened all lanes Wednesday night on memorial Blvd. following a serious motorcycle collision that shut down the area.

According to a tweet from MPD, Memorial Blvd. between Heritage Park Dr. and MTCS Dr. had been closed in both directions as police investigate a crash that took place between a car and motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was injured and had been taken to the hospital. Murfreesboro Police say that their investigation shows that the car was traveling northbound, trying to make a left turn into the Fifth Third Bank. This caused the motorcycle rider to slam into it.

Police say that the rider is in critical condition and that the driver of the car was not hurt.

As of 7:25 p.m., the Northbound lanes of Memorial Blvd were reopened whereas the southbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

🚨Traffic Alert: Memorial Blvd. b/t Heritage Park Dr. and MTCS Dr. is closed both directions due to a serious car vs motorcycle crash. The motorcycle rider is injured & taken to hospital. The road will remain closed while the crash is being investigated. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/S4cUE9b3de — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) April 20, 2022

