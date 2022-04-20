Metro Police arrest 17-year-old wanted for shooting another teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday night who was wanted for shooting a 13-year-old on Claiborne Street on March 17.

According to Metro Police, the teen was taken into custody at the Due West Avenue apartment complex on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant.

Police say that the 17-year-old allegedly fired a semi-automatic pistol at the victim multiple times near the JC Napier community basketball courts. The victim was hit once in the left buttock. Police say the 17-year-old did this before firing multiple rounds in the direction of bystanders.

While searching the suspect’s apartment, police say that a Draco 9mm pistol, Taurus 9 mm pistol, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 35 grams of marijuana were found.

The 17-year-old is being charged with violating his juvenile Court Probation along with other charges.

