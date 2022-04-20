Advertisement

Metro Police arrest 17-year-old wanted for shooting another teen


Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday night who was wanted for shooting a 13-year-old on Claiborne Street on March 17.

According to Metro Police, the teen was taken into custody at the Due West Avenue apartment complex on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant.

Police say that the 17-year-old allegedly fired a semi-automatic pistol at the victim multiple times near the JC Napier community basketball courts. The victim was hit once in the left buttock. Police say the 17-year-old did this before firing multiple rounds in the direction of bystanders.

While searching the suspect’s apartment, police say that a Draco 9mm pistol, Taurus 9 mm pistol, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 35 grams of marijuana were found.

The 17-year-old is being charged with violating his juvenile Court Probation along with other charges.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man in La Vergne said the repair work done by the city on his street causes water to...
La Vergne man blames city work for flooded driveway and yard
A man in La Vergne said the repair work done by the city on his street causes water to...
Man blames city work for flooded driveway and yard
Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and isn't expected to come quietly
Experts predict active hurricane season
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order offering aid to Sevier County wildfire victims