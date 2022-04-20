Metro PD: 2 dead after crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that two people died after a crash in Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway around 10:15 a.m.

Police said two people died in the crash, but it was unclear if more injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

