Metro PD: 2 dead after crash on Murfreesboro Pike


Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that two people died after a crash in Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway around 10:15 a.m.

Police said two people died in the crash, but it was unclear if more injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

