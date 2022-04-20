Metro closes COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Emergency Communications Center announced via Twitter the closing of a COVID-19 testing and vaccination center Wednesday.

The COVID-19 site located at 28th Avenue North is scheduled to cease operations on Friday, April 29th at 1 p.m.

“Expanded testing options including accessible at-home tests, testing through primary care providers and the MPHD strike team present multiple ways to continue offering testing and scale up if needed.” – Doctor C. Wright III, Director of Health of Nashville/Davidson County.

Meharry Medical College reported that since September 2021, there had been over 39,786 tests and over 11,280 vaccinations combined at COVID testing and vaccination centers in Davidson County.

Metro Nashville Public Health said the department would continue to offer pop-up testing and vaccination clinics throughout the community.

The COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Center located at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will remain open for those still needing to receive either a test or vaccination.

