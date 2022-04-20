La Vergne man blames city work for flooded driveway and yard

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A man in La Vergne said the repair work done by the city on his street causes water to accumulate on his driveway and erodes his lawn whenever there’s heavy rain.

David Tolbert said he has been trying to get the issue resolved with the City of La Vergne for almost two years.

“It’s a tremendous amount of water,” said David Tolbert who lived at his home on Briargrove since 1995.

He said he is unhappy with the repair work the city did after a water main break on Briargrove Drive in July 2020. He said the water main break created a hump on his street. When the city fixed the street, it was no longer smooth and leveled.

“When they repaired it, instead of repairing it to curb level, the asphalt went up to the top of the curve, which meant that there was nowhere for the water to go except onto my driveway,” Tolbert said. “So, I’ve got erosion coming around that side of the house, and I’ve got erosion coming down that side,” he added.

Tolbert also said the rain coming down the street into his driveway brings unwanted materials with it.

“If you were to look down there, you will see it brings silt in from the street. If dog walkers leave anything on the street, that comes into my driveway,” Tolbert said.

And he says the excess water flowing into his driveway impacts more than just the front of his home. He said it affects his shed that sits on cement blocks in the back of his home.

“When the water takes the dirt away, the shed sinks and so I’ve had it raised once and I’m going to have it raised again,” Tolbert said

The city confirms the water main break did happen. They sent News 4 this timeline of what happened and what was done to fix it.

Unexpected water main break (cut out and repair sleeves) - July 9, 2020 Minor clean up (seed and straw) - August 3, 2020 Road Repair (paving) - August 12, 2020

The City of La Vergne also sent News 4 this statement:

“The City of La Vergne has been made aware of possible drainage issues at a home on Briargrove Drive. We are currently investigating the claims and are working with the homeowner to identify what next steps need to be taken.”

“It’s very frustrating because I’ve been to the city continuously and they’ve made no tangible effort to fix anything,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert told News 4 what he would like to see the city do.

“Remove this repair here and create the original elevation that they left when they paved the street last time. That’s what it would take to keep water from going on our driveway,” said Tolbert.

The homeowner says he hopes the issue is resolved sooner than later and adds if nothing is done, he is willing to go to court on the matter.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.