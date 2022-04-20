Inmate set for execution chooses double cheeseburger, apple pie, ice cream as last meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oscar Smith, scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening, has selected his last meal.

Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judith Lynn Robirds Smith and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett, in Nashville. He was sentenced to death for all three deaths.

Smith has selected his last meal to be a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie and vanilla bean ice cream. This meal will be provided to Smith on Thursday.

Smith was placed on “death watch” on Monday night and is slated to be executed shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday. His execution would mark the return of executions in the state after they were put on hold after a governor-imposed moratorium due to COVID-19.

